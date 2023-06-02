American TV Star, Jacky Oh Is Dead

Ms Jacky Oh was widely recognized as the mother of the children of DC Young Fly, a popular YouTube personality, actor, and comedian, despite never formalizing their union through marriage, the couple shares the joy of parenthood with three children, Nova, Nala and Prince.

However, before crossing paths with Young Fly in 2015, Jacky Oh had already gained recognition as one of the “Wild ‘N Out” girls on television shows coinciding with his debut on MTV’s popular series, “Wild ‘N Out.”

The news of her demise saddens a lot of her fans and loved ones.

When Young Fly received the heartbreaking news of Jacky’s passing, he was in Atlanta filming new episodes, and the tragic event deeply affected him.

WNO said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons.

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky Oh’s last Instagram post was that of her tucking all kids to bed; expressing the joy of seeing them fall asleep at once.

“When u get all ur kids to sleep at once that’s right there boiiii . Tag a Mom #happiness #peace lol,” she wrote.