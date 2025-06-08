American School Adopts New Teaching Model To Improve Nigerian Curriculum

Share

Abraham Lincoln American Academy has adopted a U.S.-based curriculum to enhance the quality of education in Nigeria, aiming to build a generation of critical thinkers and globally competitive students.

The Head of School, Abuja, Jessica McAllister, who spoke at the Academy’s graduation ceremony at the weekend in Lagos, stressed the importance of parental involvement and curriculum innovation in ensuring a lasting educational impact.

She noted that every decision made by a parent contributes to the child’s development and that the academy’s learning environment offers an advantage in preparing students for the future.

“Every action you take is training your child in one way or another. If you enroll them in a school like Abraham Lincoln American Academy, they will get the right foundation. If you don’t, you risk a different outcome. There’s no middle ground, it’s either forward or backward.”

According to her, the school blends Nigerian curriculum standards with the American system, particularly in areas like history and geography, in compliance with national educational requirement and core subjects such as English language arts are delivered through integrated strands one focusing on grammar and foundational skills, the other using non-fictional texts to teach science, geography, and critical thinking.

McAllister explained that the school adopts the flipped classroom approach, which prioritises student interests and active engagement over traditional memorisation.

She noted that the school is not just teaching children but shaping future leaders and innovators with a focus on creativity, discipline, and exploration to model what a modern, globally relevant Nigerian education can look like.

President of the school, Emmanuella Imansuangbon, also emphasised the unique value of the American education approach.

“The American curriculum is very engaging and hands-on. I still remember what I learned in second grade because of how practical it was. That’s why I say it is better than most traditional curricula,” she stated.

She noted that the academy’s strategy includes small classroom sizes and an orientation process designed to empower teaching staff through specialised orientation programs to align with international standards.

The Guest Speaker, Chief Oghenegaren Ejovi, urged the students to embrace the virtues of

Abraham Lincoln’s unwavering commitment to excellence, describing the former American

president as a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of setbacks.

He encouraged the students to see failure not as a defeat but as a stepping stone to greatness, advising them to remain persistent, refuse to give up, and stay focused on their goals.

