American Sanctions And European Union Hypocrisy

F ormer European Commissioner for the Internal Market from 2019 to 2024, Thierry Breton, along with four civil society figures involved in regulating U.S. digital platforms (online content) will reportedly be sanctioned by the U.S. The US sanctions is taking the form of visa bans.

Top European Union (EU) officials condemned the move as an attack on Europe’s sovereign right to regulate its digital space. Breton himself, a French national from President Emmanuel Macron’s party, called it a “wind of McCarthyism blowing again.’’

McCarthyism (named after Senator Joseph McCarthy) is the practice of publicly making reckless unsubstantiated accusations of disloyalty or subversion, specifically targeting communist influence in the U.S. during the Second Red Scare in the late 1940s.

The EU officials erupted in fury and vowed to shield its digital rules from US pressure. Observers, however, note that irrespective of the rights and wrongs of this US decision, the EU has been markedly timid, keeping mum when the United States unleashed far heavier sanctions, not just visa bans, but also financial sanctions, against the International Criminal Court (ICC), targeting its prosecutor and judges for pursuing accountability related to alleged Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

For the same reason Washington has also sanctioned the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese. These measures were designed to cripple the ICC’s and Albanese’s operations, and intimidate those pursuing accountability.

In this case, the EU, the self-proclaimed guardian of the rules-based international order and law, responded, not with fury, but with a revealing spinelessness. Beyond the generic professions of support for the ICC, the EU failed to enact a powerful legal instrument it designed in 1990s to nullify the extraterritorial effect of such thirdcountry sanctions, the ‘’Blocking Statute.’’

This instrument was introduced to protect the EU against extra-territorial overreach. Since the ICC is located in The Hague, Netherlands, the instrument could be effectively deployed in this case. The statute forbids EU entities from complying with listed foreign sanctions.

It was first activated on Libya and Cuba in 1996, proving its utility as a shield for European economic and foreign policy interests. This contrast is not an oversight; it is the core of the issue. It exposes the EU’s highly selective commitment to sovereignty, the rule of law, and freedom from foreign coercion.

It is invoked when European elites feel targeted, yet abandoned when the cost of defending those same principles, such as angering the U.S. government, becomes inconvenient. This opportunism does more than stain the bloc’s credibility.

Once the principles become contingent on geopolitical expediency, it enables the EU to turn its coercive tools against those deemed to be threatening its mainstream consensus. The result is the construction of a domestic apparatus of censorship under the guise of fighting ‘’foreign interference.’’ This is most evident in how the EU is increasingly using its Russia sanctions frame