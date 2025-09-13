American R&B Group, Shalamar, Set To Light Up Abuja Concert

Fans in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond are looking forward to a nostalgic evening filled with classic hits and electrifying performances as the American Grammy-winning trio, Shalamar, takes the stage at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The highly anticipated event, promoted by iCreate Africa, in collaboration with First Culture Limited, promises to be a musical journey through the group’s extensive repertoire, making it a must-see for old-school music enthusiasts and new fans alike.

While highlighting the significance of the concert, Bright Jaja, the Chief Executive Officer of iCreate Africa, expressed his excitement at Shalamar’s decision to extend their global tour to Nigeria, describing it as a major cultural moment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shalamar to Abuja during the Independence Weekend. Their decision to include Nigeria on their tour is not just an honour, it’s a long overdue gift to a vibrant community of music lovers who have carried their legacy for decades.

“Our goal is to fill a major gap in the entertainment space by creating unforgettable experiences for mature audiences who rarely get events tailored to them. The music that raised a generation is coming home for what will be a nostalgic, music-filled trip down memory lane as Shalamar will perform all their classic hit songs, backed by a 7-piece live band,” he said.

He revealed that tickets for the highly anticipated concert are currently available at Jabi Boat Club, El-Amin international school, House 43 and Istanbul Restaurant Jabi Mall

Also, Tunde Babalola, First Culture’s Creative Director and spokesperson, said: “This isn’t just a concert, it’s a gift to all generations.

“A musical bridge between the past and the present; don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience a breathtaking Shalamar performance that has been curated to evoke thrills, nostalgia and goose bumps.”

Earlier in a video message, Shalamar members, Howard Hewett, Carolyn Griffey and Jeffrey Daniel, expressed how much they look forward to returning to Nigeria for the grand event.

The group, acknowledged as one of the best funk and soul groups of their generation, sold over 25 million records until the classic lineup split in the mid-80s.