American Rappers, Kodak Black, Lil Duck Pay Tribute To Mohbad

American hip-hop singers Kodak Black and Lil Duck, on Tuesday, paid tribute to late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad who passed on last week at the age of 27 years.

Kodak Black, in an Instagram live session with fans, mourned the late singer, saying he just come across Mohbad’s social media page a few days before his unfortunate death.

He said, “R.I.P to Mohbad. Kodak you were his neighbourhood hero till he passed. Damn!

“What’s so crazy right now is I just ran across this n*gga’s page this week -a few days ago-

“Sleep well wherever you are, man.”

Correspondingly, Lil Duck paid his last respects to Mohbadvia his Instagram story and X handle on Tuesday.

He wrote, “RIP Mohbad aka Imole.”