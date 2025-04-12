New Telegraph

April 12, 2025
April 12, 2025
American Rapper, Wale, Urges Davido To Consider Comedy

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale, has said that afrobeats singer, Davido, has the potential to become a world-class comedian. The former Maybach Records star noted that Davido is naturally funny.

He stated this while reacting to a trending video of Davido cracking up the hosts of American podcast show, ‘The Breakfast Club’ during a recent appearance on the show.

The Nigerian singer had his hosts, DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and others laughing hard with his hilarious responses to questions.

Reposting the video on X, Wale wrote, “Davido could be a world class standup comedian , natural”

