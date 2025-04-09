American Rapper Urges Davido To Consider Comedy

Share

Nigerian American rapper, Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, better know as Wale, has said that Afrobeat singer, Davido, has the potential to become a world-class comedian.

Wale made this known via his X page, saying the “Feel” crooner is naturally funny.

He stated this while reacting to a trending video of Davido cracking up the hosts of American podcast show, The Breakfast Club during a recent appearance on the show.

The Nigerian singer had his hosts, DJ Envy, Charlamagne and others laughing hard with his hilarious responses to questions.

Reposting to the video on X, Wale wrote, “Davido could be a world class stand up comedian .. natural “

