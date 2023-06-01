American Rapper, Rick Ross Expresses Desire To Meet Ayra Starr (Video)

American rapper, Rick Ross has recently created a stir online with a special shout-out to rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe.
With the videos making the rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the hip-hop star praising Ayra Starr while referring to her as a “beautiful superstar”.
He, however, expressed his desire to meet her in person during his next visit to Nigeria.
The video clip also shows Rick Ross’ excitement as he promises a celebration befitting their status as bosses as he holds a bottle of Bumbu cognac, raising a toast to both Ayra Starr and her home country, Nigeria.
In his words: “I wanna take it all the way to Nigeria, to a superstar, beautiful, the one and only Ayra Starr.
“Ama makes a toast to Ayra Starr, Nigeria, when I come over there, we gonna celebrate like bosses.”
The video quickly gained traction online, with fans and music enthusiasts sharing their excitement over the unexpected recognition Ayra Starr received from the esteemed American rapper.
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs6NU-YAwhN/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
