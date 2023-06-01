American Rapper, Rick Ross Expresses Desire To Meet Ayra Starr (Video)

American rapper, Rick Ross has recently created a stir online with a special shout-out to rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe.

With the videos making the rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the hip-hop star praising Ayra Starr while referring to her as a “beautiful superstar”.

He, however, expressed his desire to meet her in person during his next visit to Nigeria.

The video clip also shows Rick Ross’ excitement as he promises a celebration befitting their status as bosses as he holds a bottle of Bumbu cognac, raising a toast to both Ayra Starr and her home country, Nigeria.