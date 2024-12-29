Share

Popular American rapper, OG Maco reportedly died of a gunshot injury on Thursday, December 26 at the age of 32.

New Telegraph gathered that the singer was reportedly found in his home unresponsive and had been on life support in the intervening period.

He has since been hospitalised on December 12 after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The singer’s family, however, announced his passage via his Instagram post on Friday.

The family wrote: “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved OG Maco.

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love.”

