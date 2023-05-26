New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
American Rapper, Lil Durk Sets To Visit Nigeria Soon

American rapper and singer, Durk Derrick Banks, popularly known by his stage name Lil Durk has revealed plans to visit Nigeria soon.

Lil Durk disclosed this on Friday during a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter.

According to him, he is planning of holding a massive concert in the West African country and Nigeria to be precise.

During the live session, a fan asked him when he would be visiting Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa, and Lil Durk replied that he was looking forward to doing a show in Nigeria.

The fan wrote, “#AskLilDurk when will you come to Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, South Africa ..you’ll be so amazed to see you have loyal fans ..I’ve been a fan since 2013.”

Lil Durk replied, “I wanna throw a big show in Nigeria #AskLilDurk.”

The rapper has a cult-like followership among Nigerian youths, especially Gen Zs.

His latest song ‘All My Life’ which featured J. Cole peaked at number one on Apple Music Nigeria barely 24 hours after its release.

