American Rapper, Lil Durk Sets To Visit Nigeria Soon

American rapper and singer, Durk Derrick Banks, popularly known by his stage name Lil Durk has revealed plans to visit Nigeria soon.

Lil Durk disclosed this on Friday during a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter.

According to him, he is planning of holding a massive concert in the West African country and Nigeria to be precise.

During the live session, a fan asked him when he would be visiting Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa, and Lil Durk replied that he was looking forward to doing a show in Nigeria.