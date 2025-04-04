American Rapper, Eminem Welcomes First Grandchild

Share

American rapper, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popularly known as Eminem, has welcomed his first grandchild.

The 52-year-old rapper became a grandfather after his daughter, Hailie Jade, announced the birth of her son on Instagram.

Taking to his social media page, Eminem shared pictures of the newborn, with the name Elliott Marshall McClintock inscribed above his cot.

Hailie wrote: “Happy due date / 3 weeks earthside little E.”

Following the announcement, messages of congratulations have been pouring in for both Eminem and his daughter, Hailie, along with her husband, Evan McClintock.

It would be recalled that in October 2024, Eminem released a poignant music video for his song Temporary, which featured a montage of old home videos of his daughter.

Towards the conclusion of the video, the proud father included a touching clip in which Hailie revealed to him that she was expecting her first child with her husband.

