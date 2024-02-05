American Rapper Arrested After Winning Three Grammys

American rapper, Killer Mike, was arrested shortly after winning three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards.

New Telegraph gathered in a post shared on X that a senior staff writer of Hollywood Reporter, Chris Gardner, stated that the rapper was “taken away handcuffs” in the Crypto.com arena during a telecast for the main categories.

Sharing the video of the rapper being taken away by some law enforcement officers, Gardener captioned the video: “Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during the telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past.”

However, before his arrest, the rapper had the best night of his life, winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ and Best Rap Album for Michael.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the police arrived and led him out of the venue, shortly after he posed with his awards.

Also, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has not revealed why he was arrested, but The Hollywood Reporter said it was for a misdemeanour and was not related to the awards.

See the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tattle Room (@thetattleroomng)