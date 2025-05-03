American Music Awards: Tems, Rema, Wizkid Secure Nominations

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats stars that include Tems, Rema, Wizkid, and Asake have been nominated for the 51st edition of the American Music Awards (AMA).

Nigerian African stars are among the nominees for the Favourites Afrobeats Artist award category, going head-to-head with South African Grammy-winner Tyla. This category, introduced in 2022, has already proven to be a platform for showcasing the global reach of Afrobeats, with Wizkid making history as its inaugural winner.

Kendrick Lamar is dominating the nominations with 10 nods, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for “GNX”, and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us”.

The ceremony will introduce three new categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Social Song of the Year.

Jennifer Lopez will return as host for the first time since 2015 and will also perform.

The 2025 AMAs will take place on May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will air live making it accessible to fans worldwide.

