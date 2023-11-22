American Lady Expresses Desire To Have ‘One Night’ With Burna Boy

Following Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them’ tour, an American woman named Trin Bean has expressed her desire to have a one-night encounter with the Grammy-award-winning singer.

Taking to her X page, the female fan posted a video of the singer singing on stage, as she gushed about how he was looking at her on stage.

She expressed her love for Burna Boy and also her desire to spend one night and a few hours alone with him.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “Burna Boy was serenading me tonight while performing “Secret.”Look how he’s looking at me. I am so in love with this man. All I need is one night and just a few hours alone with him.”

In a separate post, Trini added, “I TOLD THEM that I really be OUTSIDEEE for Burna Boy! ️️️Burna Boy show number 6 of the year and baby a time was had! #ITOLDTHEMTOUR”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

See the clip:

https://x.com/itstrinbean/status/1726143821908472043?s=46