American gospel singer and worship leader, Ron Kenoly, has reportedly passed away at the age of 81, New Tekegraph reports.

This news platform gathered that the legendary musician passed away on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Confirming his passing, renowned Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to Kenoly, describing him as a generational inspiration.

Following his post, several other artists have confirmed Kenoly’s death across social media platforms.

Born in 1944 in Coffeyville, Kansas, Kenoly transitioned from an R&B career and U.S. Air Force service to pioneer contemporary Christian worship in the 1990s.

His breakthrough albums, including the fast-selling Lift Him Up in 1992 and Dove Award-winning Welcome Home in 1996, topped charts and emphasised genuine praise over performance.

Living in Central Florida with his wife, Diana, he mentored worship leaders globally until his passing on February 3, 2026, with tributes pouring in from artists like Nathaniel Bassey and fans who credit him with igniting revivals in Africa and Latin America.

Kenoly’s death has been confirmed by several artists via their social media pages. Top Nigerian minister, Nathaniel Bassey, wrote on Instagram: “Dr Ron Kenoly crosses to yonder side.

“Thank you for inspiring generations of psalmists like me. I grew up on these songs. And today, others are growing up on ours. Thank you, sir.”

Kenoly was behind hit songs like Majesty, righteousness, peace & joy, Anointing, All honour, Sing out, among others. As at now, his family has not dropped an official statement regarding his death.