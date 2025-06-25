American Football: Oweh, NFL Stars Mentor Kids At Lagos Camp

Share

Ravens’ linebacker, Odafe Oweh, has reaffirmed his commitment to organising more programmes to enhance the growth of American Football in Nigeria.

Oweh acknowledged the impact of his football camp held in Lagos over the weekend, noting that the camp will create a pathway for upcoming talents to take their development to the next level.

Connecting with his Nigerian roots through the initiative, the football camp in Lagos was successfully concluded with Oweh and his Baltimore Ravens teammates inspiring over 100 young participants at the Elegbata Sports Complex, Lagos Island.

Organised by Oweh’s Foundation for Opportunity, the two-day event provided participants with expert guidance through drills designed to hone their skills and deepen their understanding of American football fundamentals.

Oweh commended the enthusiasm shown by participants, stating that the football camp was designed to stimulate their interest in American Football and encourage the boys and girls to embrace the sport.

