American Election: Why we all must take responsibility

The US election came and it has since gone; Americans decided who their 47th President should be, and he was Donald Trump! Did we notice anything during the election? I did. There were no allegations and counter allegations why Donald Trump should not be voted for; instead, Americans went out with open minds to make the decision that would effect their lives and the country in the next four years. There were no blame games; the East blaming the West, or the one region blaming the other, or perhaps heaping our decisions and responsibilities on the table of the Creator. And after the election, Americans returned from the polls, and none of them went to an Appeal Court or some Federal Court, and later to the Supreme Court to question the authenticity and validation of Donald Trump’s victory- Americans, at this juncture know what is most paramount to them: an America that needs further strengthening on all areas. And what about Kamala Harris? She did not see any reason to question the victory of her opponent because America is bigger than she is and everything she represents for the growth and greatness of the country. In her speech, she made us to understand that *Responsibility* plays a vital role in nation-building, that It is the backbone that supports the growth and development of a country. She tutored us that when citizens, especially the youth, take ownership of their actions and decisions, they become the driving force behind a nation’s progress.

*Key Aspects of Responsibility in Nation-Building:* – *Accountability*: Holding ourselves accountable for every of our actions and decisions to create a sense of trust and reliability among citizens.

– *Active Participation*: Engaging in community development initiatives and contributing to the country’s growth fosters a sense of belonging. –

*Social Reform*: Recognizing and addressing social issues, such as inequality and injustice, promotes a fair and just society. – *Innovation and Progress*: Embracing innovation and progress helping the country to stay competitive and adapt to changing global circumstances. *Empowering the Youth:* The youth remain the future leaders of the nation, and empowering them with responsibility is crucial. By providing equal opportunities, encouraging education, and promoting entrepreneurship, we can unlock their potential and create a brighter future ¹. *Collective Responsibility:* Harris made to understand in her speech that nation-building is a collective effort. When citizens, governments, and institutions work together, sharing responsibilities and resources, they can achieve remarkable progress.

In essence, responsibility is the foundation upon which a nation’s growth and prosperity are built. By embracing responsibility, we can create a better future for ourselves and generations to come. That Kamala Harris’s concession speech was a powerful and emotional address, acknowledging her defeat in the 2024 presidential election while emphasizing her continued commitment to the values of freedom, justice, and opportunity. Speaking from Howard University, her alma mater, Harris expressed gratitude to her supporters and urged them to stay resilient and focused on the fight for a better America-note, she did not focus on a bitter America, blaming the whole world and the different regions that made up the country for the reason for her loss. She emphasized that although the election outcome was not what they had hoped for, *”the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up”*. And she went on to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his victory and promised a peaceful transition of power. So, what is the take home from Kamala Harris’ speech? *Key Takeaways from Her Speech:* – *Renewed Commitment*: Harris reiterated her dedication to championing core democratic values, stating, *”While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign”*. – *Hope and Resilience*: She encouraged young people to harness their disappointment into action, saying, *”To the young people watching, it’s okay to feel sad and disappointed. But don’t ever give up… You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world”*. Yet, this is the America we all aspire to go and be, but not allowing ourselves that robust thinking and action to take responsibility over our fate, not blaming, not accusing, but be bold and gracious enough always that we have only one country and the responsibility rests on us to make it better… Senator Uzor Kalu represents Abia North at the Senate

