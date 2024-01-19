American Citizen Wrongfully Imprisoned for 27 Yrs Sues Police

A Missouri man who spent nearly 28 years in prison until a judge determined he was wrongfully convicted filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that St. Louis police officers “detained, arrested, and framed him for a murder he did not commit.”

Lamar Johnson, 50, seeks unspecified damages in the lawsuit filed in US District Court in St. Louis. It names the city of St. Louis and eight police officers, reports The Associated Press.

“I am grateful to be free and I’m doing my best to make up for all the time that was stolen from me and my family, especially my daughters.

I want to put this dark and painful chapter behind me, but there can be no healing without answers and accountability,” Johnson said in a statement provided by his lawyers.