American Artist To Immortalise Astronaut Owolabi Salis

Plans are underway to honor Chief Owolabi Salis, America-based Nigerian lawyer and Astronaut, who made history recently as the first Nigerian Astronaut to travel to outer space above the Karman line.

Steve N. Barber, the world renown Artist, and the only Space Monument designer, all over the world and reputed for the amazing quality of his monumental memorabilia numbering about 37 world class monuments for accomplished Astronauts in the past, mooted the idea.

Salis has become a celebrated folk hero, following his spectacular feat of being the first Nigerian to travel to outer space, beyond the Karman Line recently.

The project is expected to parade a distinctive touch of class and excellence, proportional to the inspirational trail blazing feat of the prospective honoree, Owolabi, a Lagosian who hails from Ikorodu.

According to Barber, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu-led government, Jeff Bezos or corporate organisations are expected to shoulder the responsibility as a mark of honour.