American actress. Kelley Mack‘, notable for her appearance in post-apocalyptic zombie drama “The Walking Dead,” has reportedly passed away at the age of 33.

New Telegraph gathered that Mack peacefully passed away in her hometown of Cincinnati on Saturday, August 2, 2025, after battling glioma of the central nervous system (a type of tumour that affects the brain or spinal cord).

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, alongside a photo of her reads, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

Following the announcement, colleagues, friends and fans sent in their condolences remembering her as “talented” and a “sweet soul.”

"What an incredible human. So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together," Alanna Masterson, who also starred in "The Walking Dead", wrote. Until her death, Kelley Mack held 35 actress and five producer credits during her career, according to the statement posted to CaringBridge. She was best known for playing Addy in season 9 of "The Walking Dead," and Penelope Jacobs in season 8 of 'Chicago Med "and on FOX's "9-1-1."

Angélique Kidjo To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star She graduated from Hinsdale Central High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in cinematography from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in Orange, California. The actress is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; sister Kathryn and brother Parker; grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow; and her boyfriend Logan Lanier. May her soul continue to rest peacefully.