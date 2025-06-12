Share

Veteran American actor,Harris Yulin, better known for roles in Ghostbusters II, and Scarface is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the actor reportedly passed away from cardiac arrest at 87 on Tuesday June 10 2025.

The late actor’s manager, Sue Leibman, in a statement on Thursday confirmed his death to The Post.

Leibman, noted that Yulin memorial will be made known at a later date.

The statement reads; “Yulin was part of the vanguard of generation that passionately cared about the craft of acting. “This lifelong dedication led to extraordinary, resonant performances that were a gift to actors he worked with, audiences, and the art of acting itself”,

