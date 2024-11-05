AmericaDecides2024: Trump Insists Election Result Must Be Announced Same Night

Share

The Republican presidential candidate and former President, Donald Trump, has once again raised false expectations regarding the vote count for the upcoming election, insisting on a result on election night.

“We want the answer tonight,” the 78-year-old declared at his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a crucial swing state.

Meanwhile, in the days leading up to the election, Trump had already fueled concerns with unverified claims of electoral fraud.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump is facing off against Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, and the race is expected to be tight.

It is uncertain that the election results will be finalized just hours after voting ends, especially due to the delays caused by postal votes in certain states.

Recall that after the 2020 presidential election, Trump prematurely announced himself the winner on election night and called for a halt to the vote count while he was temporarily leading against Joe Biden.

Share

Please follow and like us: