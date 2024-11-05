AmericaDecides2024: Trump Casts Ballot In Florida

Share

Former President Donald Trump and Republican candidate in the ongoing United States (US) election has cast his ballot on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Trump said, “I feel very confident, you know, we went in with a very big lead today and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So we’ll see how it turns out.”

When asked if he had any regrets about his third campaign for president, he said, “You always have regrets, I can’t think of any, to be honest.”

“I ran a great campaign. It was maybe the best of the three.

“We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened.

“And this was the best, I would say this was the best campaign we ran.” Trump noted.

The Republican nominee acknowledged that the results of the election may not be known on Tuesday night and complained about mail-in ballots.

When asked if he could see a world where he does not declare victory on Tuesday, Trump said, “Yeah.”

“I mean, I’m hearing the same things that you’re hearing. I’m hearing states where I’m up by a lot but they won’t have a final number for a long time.”

