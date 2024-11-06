AmericaDecides2024: Republicans Reclaims Senate

Share

Republicans have reclaimed control of the United States (US) Senate, marking an end to four years of Democratic dominance and signalling a potential shift in legislative power.

This development announced on Wednesday morning bolsters the Republican agenda in Congress and positions the party to support the incoming president’s initiatives, particularly if Donald Trump is elected.

However, should Kamala Harris secure the presidency, a Republican-led Senate could lead to significant legislative gridlock.

The Senate, composed of 100 seats, saw 34 seats contested in this election cycle. In addition, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs, with congressional races taking place alongside the presidential election.

Key races saw victories for Republicans in pivotal states. In West Virginia, sitting Republican Governor Jim Justice claimed the Senate seat previously held by retiring independent Joe Manchin, who often voted with Democrats.

In Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno, a businessman backed by Trump, defeated long-serving Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, securing a seat shift in favour of the GOP.

After Senator Deb Fischer repelled an unexpected challenge from an independent candidate in Nebraska, Fox News and ABC called the Senate in favour of the Republicans.

With these victories, Republicans reversed the former 51-49 Democratic majority, eyeing additional gains in states like Montana, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to further solidify their lead.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, a potential leader of the new Republican majority, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I look forward to working with President Trump and our new conservative majority to make America great again by making the Senate work again.”

Meanwhile, Democrats had aimed to balance their losses by targeting key seats in Texas and Florida. However, their efforts fell short as Republicans secured comfortable wins in both states, dashing Democratic hopes of retaining Senate control.

Should Republicans capture the remaining contested seats, they are on track to control 55 out of 100 Senate seats, providing the leverage needed to advance conservative policies and judicial appointments if Trump prevails in the presidential race.

The election also saw a historic milestone, with Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester becoming the first Black women to serve concurrently in the U.S. Senate, representing Maryland and Delaware, respectively.

Their victories underscore growing diversity within the chamber, as only three Black women, including Harris, have previously held Senate seats.

Spending in this election cycle reached unprecedented levels, with OpenSecrets reporting over $10 billion invested in congressional races—nearly double the amount allocated to the presidential contest.

While Senate results are mostly settled, control of the House of Representatives remains uncertain, with the final outcome potentially days away.

Democrats, despite their minority position in the Senate, see a narrow path to winning back the House, needing to flip just four seats to achieve a majority.

In another groundbreaking moment, Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, winning a House seat for Delaware and marking a significant step toward greater representation in American politics.

