AmericaDecides2024: Polls Open In Arizona, Wisconsin, Other States

Share

Amid the ongoing United States (US) presidential election, millions of Americans are set to vote in person, on Tuesday, November 5, as the nation decides who will be the next President of the United States of America (USA).

New Telegraph gathered that as of 8 a.m. Eastern Time, polls are open in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Polls opened in certain parts of Vermont at 5 a.m. ET, quickly followed by Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Virginia at 6 a.m.

READ ALSO:

North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia began voting at 6:30 a.m.

At 7:00 a.m., polls opened in Alabama, Delaware, the District of Columbia, eastern Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Wyoming.

At 8 a.m., polls opened in Arizona, western Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

Arkansas is next to open at 8:30 a.m.

Polls will be open nationwide by 12 p.m. ET.

Share

Please follow and like us: