AmericaDecides2024: NATO Congratulates Trump, JD Vance

The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte, has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the United States (US) presidential election, saying his return to power will help keep the alliance “Strong”.

Trump and his Vice-Presidential candidate, JD Vance, are set to be announced as the winner of the keenly contested presidential election, having secured over 270 of the electoral college needed to emerge winner.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Rutte said Trump demonstrated strong U.S. leadership throughout his first term in office

He said: “I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States (US). I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO.

“Through NATO, the US has 31 friends and Allies who help to advance US interests, multiply American power and keep Americans safe.

“Together, NATO Allies represent half of the world’s economic might and half of the world’s military might.

“We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

“Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies.

“President-elect Trump demonstrated strong U.S. leadership throughout his first term in office – a term that turned the tide on European defence spending, improved transatlantic burden sharing, and strengthened Alliance capabilities.

“When President-elect Trump takes office again on January 20, he will be welcomed by a stronger, larger, and more united Alliance.

“Two-thirds of Allies now spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence, and defence spending and production are on an onward trajectory across the Alliance.

“We must continue these efforts in order to preserve peace and prosperity across North America and Europe.”

