AmericaDecides2024: Over 83m Voters Have Cast Ballots

Share

Adms of 10 pm Nigerian time, more than 83 million voters have already cast their ballots at the ongoing United States (US) Presidential election.

New Telegraph gathered that half of the 161.42 million registered voters still heading to the polls.

In Georgia, one of seven key swing states, long lines were forming outside polling stations, officials said, despite more than 4 million people in the Peach State having already voted.

READ ALSO

The Fulton County director of registration in Georgia’s most populous county said nearly 30,000 people had cast their in-person ballots by 9:40 a.m a little more than three-and-a-half hours after the polls opened at 7 a.m.

New Telegraph reports that of all the 83 million voters in America who have already cast ballots, 45 million did so in person while 38 million mailed in ballots, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

About 37.7% of the early votes were cast by registered Democrats while 35.9% of Republicans voted early, according to the lab.

Share

Please follow and like us: