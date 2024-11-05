New Telegraph

November 5, 2024
#AmericaDecides2024: Harris, Trump Ties In First Official Result

Donald Trump And Kamala Harris

Voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire have resulted in a tie after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump both secured three votes in the ongoing United States (US) presidential election.

Dixville Notch, where there are just six voters, has a tradition dating back to 1960 for being the first town in the country to complete in-person voting.

An accordion version of the US national anthem rang out before voters cast their ballots at midnight.

The count was completed 15 minutes later.

Details later….

