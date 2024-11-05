New Telegraph

November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
AmericaDecides2024: Davido Casts Vote First Time In US Election

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed excitement after voting for the first time in the ongoing United States of  America (USA) presidential election.

Davido who was born in Atlanta, revealed that he has voted for the first time in the election.

Sharing a picture of himself shortly after casting his vote, the singer wrote, “First time voter !! ”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that before the election, Davido shared a post on his verified X handle urging Americans to go out and cast their votes peacefully.

He wrote: “Election Day yall be safe as you perform your constitutional rights ❤️,”

However, he did not publicly endorse any candidate.

