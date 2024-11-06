AmericaDecides2024: Cardi B Speaks Amid Kamala’s Defeat

Share

American singer, Cardi B has expressed concern over Donald Trump’s victory in the just concluded 2024 United States (US) presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that Cardi B and Beyoncé were among other American celebrities who endorsed Democratic candidate and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Speaking after the declaration of Trump as the 47th President of the country, the rapper still declares her unwavering support for Harris.

Reacting to Trump’s victory on Wednesday morning, via her X page in a post, she wrote, “We need a Hail Mary.”

However, Trump’s supporters came under Cardi B’s tweet to counter her and made some unpleasant comments about her personality, noting that the Holy Mary does not support some of Kamala’s ideologies.

