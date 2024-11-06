AmericaDecide2024: Trump Coasts To Victory, Addresses Supporters

Share

Former President of the United States (US) and Republican Presidential candidate, Donald Trump has defeated Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris in a stunning victory, delivering him a second term in the White House after a historic election cycle filled with unprecedented twists and turns and two attempts on his life.

Trump defeated Harris, who entered this race just over 100 days ago after President Joe Biden, who won the Democratic primaries, was convinced to stand down.

Trump was projected to have breached the 270 electoral vote threshold after stunning wins in the battleground states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Trump’s comeback win was called after it projected that he had won Wisconsin, a state he narrowly lost in 2020.

READ ALSO:

“I want to thank you all very much. This is great. These are our friends. We have thousands of friends in this incredible movement. This is a movement like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said during early morning remarks at a victory celebration in West Palm Beach, Florida. “I believe, the greatest political movement of all time.”

Trump said that this was going to be the “golden age of America,” thanking supporters for reelecting him.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected the 47th president,” he said. “And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day.

‘I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

Trump will be the only president to serve two nonconsecutive terms other than Grover Cleveland who was elected in 1884 and again in 1892.

Trump was first elected president in 2016, defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and vowing to “Make America Great Again.” He lost re-election to President Biden in 2020 during the global coronavirus pandemic but re-claimed the White House in 2024 after a nearly two-year campaign, vowing to “Make America Great Once Again.”

Pennsylvania was one of the most important states Trump won, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign having identified it as one of three Rust Belt states on its “clearest path to 270 electoral votes.”

The once and future president also took Georgia, no doubt a sweet victory for him after a bitter, narrow loss there in 2020.

Share

Please follow and like us: