America Rapper, Kanye West, To Perform in Lagos

US rapper, Kanye West, has included Lagos as one of the possible cities he would visit for his ‘Vultures’ world tour. West is set to re- lease the first installment of his album, a collaborative body of work with Ty Dolla $ign, on February 9. The remaining two installments will be put out on March 8 and April 5 respectively.

In a post via his Instagram story, the 46-year-old shared some screenshots which contained a spread- sheet listing all the countries he would be touring in 2024 and 2025 Lagos State is featured among the listed cities in the tour schedule, with Eko Energy City cited as the venue.

Other African cities and countries included in the possible tour list are Cairo, Egypt, and Nairobi, Kenya. West and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing the release of ‘Vultures’ since August 2023. Over the past months, the rappers have set different release dates for the album, but have failed to deliver the projects on the said days.

Should Kanye West visit Lagos as part of his 2024 tour, it would be the second time he is performing in the commercial capital of Nigeria and the eco- nomic hub of West Africa. The music star was part of the global singers who performed at the Mega Star Jam in 2007. Kanye West also signed D’Banj to his label GOOD Music in 2011.