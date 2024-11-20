America Is 46 Minutes To Heaven – Israel DMW

Share

The logistics manager to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Israel DMW has expressed appreciation to his boss, after a visit to the United States (US).

Taking to his Instagram page, Isreal, who received his US visa last month, claimed that America is 46 minutes to heaven as he appreciated Davido, Edo people and Nigerians.

He wrote, “It’s 46 minutes to Heaven when you get to America. 5yrs visa shit. Thank you, God Almighty.

“Thank you, baba twins. Thank you, sir. Thanks to my Edo people. Thanks to all Nigerians.”

New Telegraph reports that Davido has pledged a sum of ₦300 million to be distributed to orphanages across the country through his foundation.

