Amending PIA, others, key to increasing Nigeria’s crude production –IPPG

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) said that the group’s immediate concern as a matter of urgent industry priority is the creation of a conducive and enabling business environment to enhance the competitiveness of the industry. Speaking at the 2023 Annual Dinner in Lagos, Chairman of IPPG, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, OFR, said attracting the level of investment required to fully optimise the country’s production base would require focus on some key priorities in the short to medium term.

The 2023 IPPG Annual Dinner had key government officials and influential industry stakeholders in attendance. Isa said: “The key priority areas include amending critical aspects of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to strengthen the regulatory framework and competitiveness of the fiscal regime; enhancing security across the Niger Delta; expediting the conclusion of ongoing International Oil companies’ (IOCs) divestments; sustaining the implementation of the “Decade of Gas” policy and holistically addressing inherent inefficiencies within our industry which has driven costs to astronomical levels.” Despite the challenges, the IPPG chairman is optimistic about the industry’s future. He emphasised the non-negotiable goal of achieving production targets by the turn of the decade and called for collaboration with the government and other stakeholders to optimise growth opportunities, emphasizing the importance of sustained advocacy efforts in 2024. “Based on the vast hydrocarbon resources at our disposal and the ongoing global decarbonisation drive, achieving production targets of 4mmb/d of oil and 12 bcf/d of gas by the turn of the decade should be non-negotiable,” Isa stated. Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), while assuring all stakeholders in the petroleum sector that they do not need to see him personally to get things done, appealed to IPPG members to support President Tinubu’s quest to achieve the 2 million bpd target. “IPPG is a critical institution for Nigeria’s energy future. We will prioritize IPPG members who have proven oil assets during the next marginal field bid rounds,”

Lokpobiri said. Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, revealed that President Tinubu had approved an Import Duty Waiver to promote the utilisation and supply of gas in the domestic market, covering equipment related to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). She also shared insights from her recent stakeholder engagements. She said: “From my engagements with leading international and independent oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria, there are massive investment opportunities for the energy sector, estimated at $55.2 billion projected by 2030, of which $13.5 billion is expected to be invested by these companies in 12 months’ time.”