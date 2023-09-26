Amended Law: Ibibio Elders, Leaders Hail Oku Ibom Emergence As President-General 

The elders and leaders of Ibibio socio-cultural organisations have thrown their support for the newly amended traditional institution law which conferred the position of the President-General of the supreme council of traditional rulers of Akwa Ibom for life to Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon D. Etuk.

The group in a press statement endorsed by Dr Asikpo Essienibok, Chairman; Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh, Arc. Ekong Etuk, FNIA; Prof. Etie Ben Akpan, Nsit Elders Council, Mboho Ndito Nsit; Prof. Trenchard Ibia, Nsit Elders Council; Mboho Ndito Nsit and Prof. Etok Ekanem, Adaha Ibibio among others expressed deep-seated gratitude to governor Umo Eno for assenting to the Bill for the amendment of the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap.155, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022 and for inaugurating His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon D. Etuk as the President-General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers as well as HRM, Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, as the Chairman of the Council as part of the ceremony marking the 36th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom Statehood.

The group which highlighted that the law is in order for the overall development, peace, stability, national respect, and progress of the State also hailed the Speaker, Hon. Udeme Ottong and Members of the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for passage of the Bill for the amendment of the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 155, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022.

According to the group, “We wish to note that other States of the Federation have similar traditional structures that have served them well”.

It would be recalled that the governor on Friday accented the bill seeking to amend the Traditional Rulers law CAP 155 Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022 (as amended) which was presented, deliberated and subsequently referred to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for scrutiny and finally passed into Law by the state Assembly.

Since the accent, some sections of the state have criticised the new law alleging that it was a ploy by the majority Ibibio ethnic group to perpetually dominate them.