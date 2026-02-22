Senator Nicholas Tofowomo represented Ondo South Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly from 2019 to 2023, where he served as Vice Chairman of the Transport Committee and a member of several others. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he examines the recent passage of the 2022 Electoral Bill, and political parties; preparation for the 2027 elections

The recent amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly and the consequent presidential assent generated a lot of controversies. As a former Senator, what do you make of it?

From all indications, I can say that the National Assembly was not properly educated on the capacity of INEC with regard to real time electronic transmission of election results. From all indications, I can say that the National Assembly was not properly educated on the capacity of INEC with regard to real time electronic transmission of election results.

They were not enlightened about the equipment INEC possesses, especially the capacity of the Results Viewing Portal (IREV) and the network coverage of the whole country as given by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), their decision would have been different.

INEC’s equipment are sophisticated. Usually, after the election, the IREV can be used to capture and transmit results.

Even if there is no network there, it will capture it and as soon as the electoral officers move to where there is a network, the result will be transmitted. It will also register when the results were captured. Don’t forget that as far back as about six years ago, NCC and the former INEC chairman said Nigeria has about 97 per cent of Nigeria within their communication coverage.

I think most senators did not understand that or the information was not made available to them. That was why they said where there is no network, they should go manual. The senators just looked at it from myopic perspective. They should have said that all the results should be electronically transmitted.

For instance, under electronic voting and transmission, you do not need to print out the ballot papers, rather it should be electronically displayed and when they call your name, the ballot paper will be displayed on the machine and you just thumb print on the choice of political party. And at the end of the election, the machine will collate the scores of each political party and it will be transmitted easily from the polling booth.

All collation officers would have access to that. That would have saved us a lot of trouble, but did not want that because they knew that if that is allowed, it would block a lot of their electoral malpractices. Electronic transmission is beyond working according to Form EC8. It includes electronic voting and it would have solved a lot of problems.

But the point is that most of them are looking at short cuts, and they have the desire to rig elections, and this is very sad. Besides this, INEC has not done enough in educating Nigerians. They should have said that our voting now is manual, but we can have electronic voting.

You said their action was based on the desire to rig elections, and some have also said that by their action the National Assembly has carried out a coup against the people. Do you agree with that?

The issue is this, didn’t you hear the opposition calling APC Ole (thief), on the floor of the Senate? I was in the Senate. Look, the Senate is a sacred place where everything you say has legal implications.

So, for some senators to start shouting APC ole; it is an indictment on the Presidency, and indeed the number of citizens of this country. It is an indictment on him. It is very painful, and it is because the government is not serious about electronic transmission and free, fair and credible elections.

Look, when Professor Mahmood Jega was the INEC Chairman, he brought in consultants and professors to the electoral process. Most of the returning officers were professors. If the National Assembly was serious, it should have brought in professors to educate it on what electronic transmission means. These professors are experts and they would have educated the lawmakers on it.

Look, Nigeria is 65 years old and we should have made progress beyond this level. It is just like having a 65 years old man who is not married; who is not a graduate, and who is yet to build a roof over his head. You don’t need anyone to tell you that such a person has failed, and that is what is happening to Nigeria.

How do you see the urgency or immediacy with which the President signed the bill to law?

The issue is this. APC wants to remain in power at all costs. If you look at the voting at the Senate, you will see that it was 15 against 55. The 55 were APC and they have an agenda, and that was why they signed it on Wednesday.

The question is when was it sent to the President? What was the Attorney-General’s advice on it? You know that there are some bills that have been with the President for more than six months but have not been signed into law.

The fact that the Bill was signed into law a day after it was passed, even amid demonstrations, means the APC has an agenda. If I were the president, I wouldn’t have signed it. Now, I would have spoken to Nigerians that we don’t have to fight over this, rather let us set up a committee including experts, political parties and presidential aspirants to look at it. He should have sought their view.

After that, he would aggregate all the views and produce something more acceptable. When I was running for the Senate, they were scared in my hometown. They wondered whether I could burn N500 million without bathing an eyelid. I asked them, how many wards do we have in Ile-Oluji, they said six. How many in Ondo South, they said 66. In their calculation, six over 66 is a failure, but at the end of the day I won with over 28,000 votes.

The point is that only Go knows the next President of Nigeria. If it is going to be Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi or Atiku Abubakar, only God knows. No amount of scheming can change that. Some people have forgotten that you can sleep tonight and not wake up tomorrow. So why are we desperate? We don’t need these desperations.

As it is, if there is any lacuna about this election procedure and process, would it not mean a recourse to the courts as it used to be, despite the criticism against that?

Everybody in Nigeria knows where the judiciary stands. But for me, if I lose an election due to rigging, I won’t go to court. This is because we know the outcome of many cases brought before the election tribunals even as far as the Supreme Court.

You will recall that sometime ago, a candidate who came fourth in an election was declared the governor of a state by the Supreme Court. So the will of the people is being subverted daily because the courts and not the people determine the outcome of elections. That is why we need electronic voting and real time transmission of election results.

Of equal importance is the issue of the election timetable announced by INEC, especially the fact that the Presidential and National Assembly election will be held in January next year. Also, your view about the next election falling within Ramadan?

You know, INEC loves to put the cart before the horse. Before publishing the timetable, they should have identified and consulted with some critical stakeholders, across the various political party leaders across all divides. We have drafted this timetable, please look at it and give us your opinion.

But they just published it and thought people would not criticize it. Muslims are now complaining. I have not heard Christins complain.

The other angle is how prepared are the opposition parties for the next year elections? It seems most of them are having one issue or another?

Not all of them. It depends on what you mean by issues. Like the party I belong to, the ADC. It is a new party and we are building our membership every day, and you cannot compare a new party with those that have been in existence for more than 10 or 15 years.

So, the difference is clear, but if you look at the rate at which people are moving into the party it is very encouraging. If you look at the PDP, the party is dying gradually, so people are moving from PDP to ADC and the APC.

And we have one year to go. Next month, you will see a lot of people moving to ADC because the party is enjoying the support of the people and they want to be part of the arrangement. It is coming up. People are saying many governors are defecting and all that, but it does not matter.

There are some governors that are not even popular at home; there are some governors that are some governors that contested primaries and the lost. So it does not follow.

But some have said having 31 governors in a political parties will go a long way in promoting the chances of the party…

To mean, it does not matter. For instance, look at Ondo State now, there is crisis in the party because of two big wigs, the governor and the Minister.

Both of them are not on the same page and they are breaking the party into two. And if care is not taken it will affect the election.

This is applicable in many states where there are divisions. You could see that the APC chairman in the state said they beat the hell out of him.

The other issue is that of national security. How do you see former governor El-Rufai’s statement that he got information from individuals who tapped the phone number of the National Security Adviser? What are the security implications?

Tapping phones is not new, though it is illegal. Even outside Nigeria bugging phones is not new. They have bugged my telephone lines before when they were monitoring my calls. When people want to monitor your calls they will bug your telephone lines.

But to be frank, what about bugging the phones of the National Security Adviser of a country? Are you saying it is a usual thing lacking security implications?

The point is that the NSA does not have any power of his own phone, because he is using a telecommunication network that doesn’t belong to him. He does not have control over Glo, MTN or Airtel.

He is just a subscriber. By the way all calls are recorded by the service provider. In America a particular agency has access to all communications in the country. You are aware that most of this communication are conveyed through the satellite.

Given the fact that he co-ordinates national security, don’t you think bugging his phone can endanger security plans and the entire security of the nation?

Through the bugging of his phone, there were some revelations. For instance, El-Rufai said he came across information that the office of the NSA is importing some substances that are dangerous to human health.

That is a serious issue. Nobody is talking about that but they are talking about bugging the phone. How can people ignore that? So, you can see that we are on a dangerous path.

For me now, I’m scared to go to any function because of my safety. If I have my way, I will not attend any social or political function again. This is because if they see you as a threat, they can lace your dress with toxins and when you inhale it you are gone.

Who will do that? Who are the people who will do that?

Anybody can do it. Let me tell you a story. When I was in England, a Russian had issues with the Russian government, but he ran to the UK. The Russian government was monitoring him. They just gave him a pinch at the train station and that was how he died. So, the world is so terrible.

Now, there have been allegations of conspiracy with regard to the fight against Boko Haram. How do you think this bugging may have impacted on the government’s security plans?

No, remember when Muhammadu Buhari was the President, he made the mistake of granting pardon to Boko Haram and infusing them into the Nigerian Army, expecting them to assist in the war on terror. So, how do you see that? It was a criminal act, a very terrible security mistake.

Buhari is dead now, but during his tenure, our soldiers caught people killing Nigerian soldiers, arrested them, but he granted them pardon and integrated them into the military, haba! They will definitely still be loyal to Boko Haram. That is the issue. So, Boko Haram has infiltrated the Nigeria Army through the policies of Buhari, quote me.

By pardoning and absorbing them into the military, you know they are not from the South, he made a terrible mistake. How hopeful are you about the credibility of the 2027 elections? I must tell you that I am contesting for the Senate in 2027 on the platform of the ADC.

I want to return to the Senate to represent Ondo South. I am optimistic because I have been there and played a very big role. I have visited the six local governments and made an impressive impact.

If you consider the achievements of the person that took over from me, you will see that the difference is clear. People are not voting for political parties any longer. If you are in APC and you are not doing well, somebody else from another party who has done well and can still do well can be voted in.