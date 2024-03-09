Amelia Edet Effiom: Parents USED to Look At Women In Sports As Dropouts

…Says Proper Preparation for International Competitions Ended With Death of Ogbemudia

It was the gathering of some of the best sports men and women Nigeria ever produced on March 6 as they celebrate former national track and field coach, Amelia Edet Effiom, who clocked 80 years. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph CHARLES OGUNDIYA during the celebration, the athletics icon said we did not prepare well for the ongoing 13th African Games. Excerpts:

To clock 80 years is not a easy, how does it feel, becoming an Octogenarian?

The Bible said that with God everything is possible. I’m just grateful to the creator that I’ve reached this stage. We give all glory to Him. Nothing special as long you are not lying in any hospital with sickness or in the morgue. When I tell people my age, they doubt it because of the way I look, I give glory to God for everything.

What would you say about the surprise birthday celebration from the sports community? I wept. I asked what was going on?

When they called me. My daughter didn’t tell me what they were planning. I didn’t know they were doing something big like that. There were plans that my children were going to celebrate me but that particular one, I didn’t have an inkling. When they came in the morning, I had taken my bath and was about to brush. I just heard bands and all of a sudden, I saw my daughter running into my room and I asked her what was happening. She dragged me out and I wasn’t expecting anything. I need to say this, it’s not when someone dies that you celebrate them. We need to imbibe this habit of celebrating people when they are alive.

During the goodwill messages, someone said those years, parents warned their children not to follow your part as a woman taking to sports, tell us what was the motivation for you to be consistent?

It depends on what kind of family you are coming from. My mother was a sport woman, my father played football. I had all the encouragement that I needed. It depends on what type of family you are coming from. Besides, the mentality of our people, for a woman to be in sport, she is a drop out. They see sports people as dropouts, they will go and get pregnant. The point is, you will get pregnant if you don’t know what you are doing. A lot of parents are now pushing their children into sports but you know how it is. Male, female coaches are the same. You have some of them who are lesbians, the male coaches harassing the female athletes, I think that was the key thing that parents were clamoring against not to allow their girl child go into sports.

We have the women achieving more for the country than the men, what would you say about this?

Except now that every woman is trying to run. Ordinarily, it was easier for me. That’s why you see women better than men because there is so much competition on the men’s side of the sports. The only record there in the men’s event belongs to Usain Bolt and the Jamaicans are seriously pursuing that, the truth is, it is more difficult for the men than the women because of the competition.

In your event, 100m hurdles, we now have Tobi Amusan, World Champion and World Record holder, what would you say about this young woman?

I’m happy for her. My fear will be the kind of company she keeps. She has to be very careful because in that society that she’s in, they are very envious of her. Because with those people there, anything is possible. That is the thing. They want to tarnish your image. You heard what Michael Johnson said when she broke that world record. Because she’s not an American so how can she achieve that, it’s not possible. She has to be very careful.

What would you say was your best moment as an athlete and also as a coach?

My best moment maybe was when I started making the national team. When I represented Africa. When you do something that people were expecting that this one is too lazy, she will not be able to do anything, then you now surprise them. When I represented Africa. My coaching career, I have several of them particularly when I take teams out and we come back with medals, even if it’s a bronze medal. Every time, I lead a team out, we always come back with something.

There was a story of how you brought Olympic gold medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong to Lagos, what did you see in that young man then?

Enefiok, when I saw him, he was doing long jump, he was running 100m, 200m. I was watching him from up and I now had to come down where he was doing long jump and ask him what was his problem ? I asked him, how many events are you doing? What exactly is your best? He said 400m. So why don’t you concentrate on 400m if you want to excel and go places otherwise you won’t go far. I told him to stick to 400m. That was how I asked him to come to Lagos after his graduation and he started well.

The 13th African Games started during the week, what would you say about the preparation of Nigerian athletes? Are we prepared?

I try to stay away from sports after my retirement. This is the worst preparation in recent years. They will keep on depending on the athletes abroad to the detriment of the ones here. I remember when Ogbemudia was in charge of the National Sports Commission and remember the kind of preparation we used to have. There were camps in different states and then they bring them to Lagos. Those that were not doing well will go back to their different camps but nothing is happening now. We never have a man like that again and it’s even worse because we had a board and probably they don’t know what to do or they lack the interest.

You have been around sports for so long, what would you say about sports development in Nigeria?

When I was an athlete, we used to be invited to the senior category like Mobil Track and Field then. We were invited as junior athletes and we will fight it out with the senior athletes. There is nothing like that going on again. As at that time, we had good athletes. Schools had good programmes for sports, Government College Ughelli, Kings’ College, CMS. In the Senior category, national athletes were coming from either schools, military or paramilitary. Nothing is going on now. The paramilitary are not doing what they used to then. Schools are not doing anything. Then you go to the sports council and you begin to wonder what is going on. There is no sports development. Now it’s like individuals, ex-internationals trying to maybe put one or two things together to be able to resuscitate sports in their states. You have the likes of Clement Chukwu and others. Five of them, they come to Nigeria every year. They are trying to revive track and field in the South Eastern states. Should an individual be doing that? They are spending their own money, from their own pockets. I don’t know but even in football self, nothing much is done and that’s the problem of sports generally in Nigeria.

Is there any ray of hope?

When you put a square peg in a round hole, what will the outcome be? You won’t get anything unless you put a square peg in a square hole then you will have the result that you want. If I have money today and I don’t know Jack about sports, if I can bribe one or two people because I want to be in that federation, that’s what is going on in Nigeria. And when you get there it’s either you are not organising anything, you are fighting yourself over some monies. That is what is going on. They hardly do anything.

Almost all the big athletes practically comes through you in one way or another, tell us about your training routine?

When I was growing up as an athlete I had a coach, Jimi Omagbemi, he was a very strict disciplinarian, a strict coach. If you grow up under that kind of tutelage then maybe you want to go into that same line of job, because you have learnt from that person, if you don’t excel more than him, it will remain little. I leave my house as early as 5am to go to the field and an athlete. Self-discipline is the key. If you don’t have it, forget it. If you are not self-disciplined you cannot excel.

How did you transcend from an athlete to a coach, because it’s not all good athletes that become good coaches

It’s not even good to say that because you were an athlete you will go on to be a coach. As an athlete, you must have been doing some routines that are not good. If you are not a trained coach you will transfer that same thing you were doing wrong to your athletes. I read sports administration. When I came back from the US then, Dr. Eleyae Awoture said to me that we don’t have female coaches and that I should go into coaching. I told him no sir. He was my coach. I told him I’m not a trained coach, I can’t coach. He said okay that they will train me, that was how I found myself in coaching. I thank my God that at least I did the best I could while I was there.

Former Green Eagles’ captain, Segun Odegbami, said you happened to be his crush then, as a pretty athlete, how did you managed men coming around?

Once you are in sports we know ourselves. You are doing your own and I’m doing my own. You cannot come and derail my own. I’m a woman and that doesn’t mean I won’t do my sports again. It’s either I’m pregnant or in the maternity room. We are okay seeing each other around with ourselves. Segun and I were in Ibadan. We all trained together and that’s how we got to know ourselves and till tomorrow we are still together.