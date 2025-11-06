AMCON’s Plan To Appoint Receiver Manager Over GHL Unlawful –Mgt

The management of General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) has faulted plans by the Asset Management Corporation of Nige – ria (AMCON) to appoint a Receiver Manager over the company despite a subsisting court order. In a statement, GHL’s manage – ment said it is unlawful for AM – CON to indulge in such action in the face of a subsisting order by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1903/2025.

“On the 23rd of September, 2025, in the presence of AMCON’s lawyers, Justice Ambrose LewisAllagoa stated amongst others as follows: “That an order of interim in – junction is granted restraining the defendants (AMCON, MD of AMCON, FBN & AGF) either by themselves or acting through their servants, agents, assigns, privies, affiliates, howsoever described including any person claiming un – der their authority from taking any steps or continuing with any steps whatsoever to enforce any rights against the applicant (GHL) or its assets, including but not limited to freezing the accounts of the applicants, its Directors or Shareholders, the appointment of a Receiver/ Receiver Manager, Asset Manager, Recovery Agent, etc over the appli – cant’s assets or assets belonging to the applicant’s Directors or share – holders on the basis of the loan purchase and limited service agreement, the Outstanding Exposure Tripartite Deed, the Intercreditor and Security Sharing Agreement or any other agreement related to the 1st defendant (AMCON’s) pur – chase of the 3rd defendant (FBN’s) non-performing loans (the Atlantic Energy loan) against the applicant (GHL) pending the hearing and de – termination of the motion on notice in this suit”, the statement reads.”