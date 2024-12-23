AMCON Vs Arik Case: Lest We Forget Facts Of The Matter

Share

In as much as the current Executive Management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON or Corporation) has taken a position not to resolve the differences with obligors on the pages of newspapers, allowing lies to fester regarding the position of AMCON as far as the indebtedness of Sir Johnson Arumemi-Ikide and Arik Air (In Receivership) are concerned will not do the image of our nation and indeed the aviation sector any good.

Ever since the current administration, led by President Bola Tinubu, assumed office, AMCON has observed from the sidelines the desperate approach of some obligors especially the promoters of Arik Air, led by Sir Johnson Arumemi-Ikide. They have continued to employ and deploy all manners of skewed narratives to malign the management of AMCON, including its past and present management.

These narratives have been consistent in trying to portray Sir Johnson Arumemi-Ikide as a saintly businessman. But the harder they try, the more the obligor glows more like a white sepulcher.

Even though Sir Johnson Arumemi Ikide had through his lawyers (Femi Falana) sent a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), trying so hard to frame former Managing Director/CEO of AMCON Mr. Ahmed Kuru, Mr. Kamilu Omokide (former Receiver Manager Arik); Captain Roy Ilegbodu CEO- Arik in Receivership, Super Bravo Limited, and Union Bank Plc, and the case currently in court, they have continued to motivate some armchair analysts and hatchet writers that have continued to spew lies and misinform the public.

It is therefore important to note that AMCON intervened in Arik on the order of the then-Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While it is not the focus of AMCON to engage in needless media squabbles, as several of the issues that are bandied around by these flight-by-night writers are sub judice, considering factual inaccuracies AMCON considers itself dutybound, as a public institution, to correct certain inaccurate facts alleged by Sir Johnson and put forward the proper state of play to the general public. It is not in doubt that Arik owes AMCON over N250 billion.

This is besides bank and trade credit to third parties in the region of nearly N100 billion. Although some of these hired writers have claimed that Arik had about 30 planes the fact is that at the commencement of the receivership in 2017, only eight of Arik’s aircraft were operational, most of which were nearly due for engine and landing gear overhaul. There were, however, no maintenance cash reserves to pay for these major overhauls as is the best practice.

This capital shortfall of Arik had been an ongoing issue even before the receivership, as Arik’s erstwhile management could only fund engine overhauls through loans obtained from creditors such as financial institutions, or by deferring payments to federal aviation agencies, FIRS, Lufthansa, overflight, and navigation agencies of various countries, MROs, parts sellers, staff (whose salaries were not paid and pension deductions not remitted), pilot training schools, ground handlers, fuelers, etc. This is an advanced form of spontaneous financing.

It was offensive to creditors, which was not professionally sustainable. In good faith due to limited working capital, AMCON approved the Receiver/ Manager’s plan to sell some non-operational planes pledged to AMCON and reinvest the proceeds into Arik.

However, Sir Johnson truncated this plan by frivolous court actions. Thus, the optimisation of redundant fixed assets to refinance the operations of Arik was stultified by Sir Johnson’s legal machinations and unwillingness to have constructive engagement. In addition, approximately $34 million is currently held by Boeing on Arik’s behalf.

Attempts were made by the receivership to partly release the funds to fix planes and inject capital back into the airline. Boeing (aircraft manufacturers) were eager to see their planes fly and were willing to support Arik. However, Sir Johnson contacted Boeing, advising against disbursing the funds, and threatened legal action if Boeing did.

