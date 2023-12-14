AMCON Has Recovered N648bn From Debtors

The Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, yesterday, told the Senate that his administration had recovered about N648 billion out of the agency’s total liabilities of N5 trillion as of September 20, 2023. Kuru made this revelation to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, when he led top officials of the agency to the Senate, to present his 2023 financial records and to defend the 2024 budget estimates.

This was as the Committee justified the existence of AMCON, despite the challenges confronting the agency, which is saddled with the statutory responsibility of recovering the non- performing loan hitherto disbursed by eligible financial institutions (banks) to their customers.

However, some members of the Committee, expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s performance in the outgoing fiscal year and wondered if it would not be better for the National Assembly to scrap it. An aggrieved member of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa, wondered while, despite its huge liabilities, AMCON was not aggressive enough in its loan recovery drives.

He said: “Most of the loans were owed by individual companies which were never sanctioned and at the end of the day, the same company would go back to buy back their asset that AMCON had hitherto taken over. Are we going to continue like this? “It is not only about defending budget, it is about seeing the effect of the Appropriation, we need to know whether it is working.

Or are we just creating a job for those we can protect? Will it not be better to scrap AM- CON since it seems to have lost its statutory mandate?” Similarly, another member of the Committee, Sena-tor Jimoh Ibrahim, lamented the huge losses suffered by the assets recovery agency in the outgoing fiscal year.