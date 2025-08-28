AMCON Hands Over Moribund Star Paper Mill, Others To Abia Govt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has approved the takeover of the moribund Star Paper Mill in Aba by the Abia State Government.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the formal takeover followed months of negotiations with AMCON to secure approval for the revitalisation of the company.

Kanu further disclosed that other moribund firms slated for revival include Afro Beverages, Aba Textile Mills, International Equitable Association, and Ken Biscuits, among others.

He explained that the move aligns with one of the state government’s key economic policies of resuscitating non-operational companies and engaging capable investors to manage them.

“The overarching goal of the state government in revitalising these companies is to create job opportunities for Abians and boost internally generated revenue for the state.

“The government’s stake in the companies, once fully operational, will be minimal but sufficient to ensure proper oversight and safeguard the interests of the state and its citizens,” Kanu stated.

The commissioner also announced the commencement of house-to-house sanitary inspections in all 17 local government areas, as part of the “Keep Abia State Clean” initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment.

He said the exercise, which began on August 1, 2025, would see defaulters prosecuted in line with the provisions of the Abia State Environmental Law.