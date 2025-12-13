AMCON Finally Hands Over Star Paper Mill To Abia Govt

After months of negotiation and discussions, as promised by Governor Alex Otti, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has finally handed over the moribund Star Paper Mill to the Abia State Government, marking a significant step towards industrial revival in the State.

The Star Paper Mill Ltd, Aba, established in 1976 by the Abia-born entrepreneur, late Chief Nnanna Kalu, which provided thousands of jobs, was one of the distressed companies forced to lock shop.

At a ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti said the recovery of the asset is in line with his campaign manifesto to revive most moribund Industries, including Star Paper Mill, Aba Textile Mills, Ogwe Golden Chicken, International Equitable, among others.

The Governor expressed hope that the paper products company, when fully operational, would create between 3000 to 5000 jobs in addition to attracting private sector participation.

The governor also disclosed that payment for Afro Beverages, another industrial facility under AMCON, was still ongoing but would be completed in the coming weeks, adding that prospective investors are already on the ground to partner in operationalising and managing the companies.

He explained that his “government’s role is to de-risk the investment and attract capable private sector operators and challenged the UCCIMA and ACCIMA to rise up to the challenge, adding that his intention is not that the government would run it but that it would be revived and handed over to capable private investors.”

Earlier, the Executive Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr Aminu Mukhtar Dan’amu, said the factory, which had fallen into disuse due to financial distress, represents more than an asset, but “an icon woven into the history of Abia State and Nigeria”.

“Today, we are proud to transfer this preserved industrial giant to a government committed to its revitalisation,” Dan’amu said, describing the acquisition as a “milestone for the State’s industrial development.”

He added that the handover underscored the importance of Federal-State collaboration in preserving strategic national assets and boosting economic development, and affirmed that the company has the capacity to create 5000 direct and indirect jobs.

Also speaking is the Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Mike Akpara, who disclosed that the acquisition was sealed with a ₦2.5 billion payment, with an initial ₦500 million deposit for Afro Beverages Limited, Aba.