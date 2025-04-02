AMCON: Arik Air Airlifts 2.2m Passengers In 2024

Share

Arik Air airlifted 2,239,176 passengers between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, according to a report sourced from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline, which has been under the receivership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) since 2017, despite its challenges, also operated 10,699 flights in the year under review.

This made it the second most active airline in terms of passenger traffic and flight operations in Nigeria, after Air Peace.

According to the report, the total number of air travelers in the domestic market in 2024 was 11,549,443, with inbound traffic at 5,727,700 and outbound passengers at 5,821,743.

This figure shows that Arik Air captured 19.3 percent of the total passenger traffic for the year and 15.1 percent of the total 70,543 flights operated by the 15 domestic airlines.

The Executive Summary on International and Domestic Flight Operations for 2024, as captured by the NCAA, indicated that Arik Air had 1,112,358 inbound passengers and 1,126,818 outbound passengers, totaling 2,239,176 passengers for the year.

A monthly breakdown of passenger traffic revealed that in January 2024, Arik Air carried 37,772 inbound passengers and 38,987 outbound, totaling 76,759 passengers.

February saw 38,217 inbound and 39,209 outbound passengers, totaling 77,426. March had 37,183 inbound and 37,642 outbound passengers, totaling 74,825.

In April, the airline recorded 31,326 inbound and 31,971 outbound passengers, totaling 63,297.

May saw 39,006 inbound and 39,765 outbound passengers, making a total of 78,771.

June had 37,710 inbound and 38,617 outbound passengers, totaling 76,327. July marked a significant increase with 156,146 inbound and 159,044 outbound, totaling 315,190.

In August, the airline carried 153,080 inbound and 144,259 outbound passengers, totaling 297,339.

September saw 143,396 inbound and 145,096 outbound passengers, making a total of 288,492. October had 129,506 inbound and 133,330 outbound, totaling 262,836.

November recorded 252,448 inbound and 255,578 outbound, totaling 508,026, while December had 56,568 inbound and 63,322 outbound, making it a total of 119,890 passengers.

A breakdown of Arik Air’s flight operations for 2024 showed that the airline operated 380 flights in January, 419 flights in February, and 468 flights in March.

April saw 340 flights, followed by 374 flights in May and 350 in June.

The airline’s flight operations peaked in July with 1,403 flights, followed by 1,320 flights in August, 1,352 in September, and 1,266 in October. November saw a significant increase with 2,442 flights, while December recorded 585 flights.

Despite these achievements, Arik Air had a relatively low number of complaints, with only 190 recorded in the entire year.

A month-by-month breakdown showed that there were no complaints in January, just two in February, and one in March.

April had four complaints, while May and June had two and one, respectively. July had three complaints, August had seven, September recorded 28, October had 50, November had 67, and December recorded 25.

The airline did not experience any cases of lost baggage in 2024, with all 84 delayed baggage items being returned to their owners.

Arik Air also had just one overbooking incident out of its 10,699 flights in 2024, which occurred in October.

Olumide Ohunayo, General Secretary of the Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative, commented: “Arik Air’s performance in 2024 stands out as exceptional, despite being under AMCON receivership.

“The data released by the regulatory authority ranked Arik as second in domestic passenger traffic, moving 2,239,176 passengers—a testament to its resilience and strategic management under challenging conditions.”

Roland Iyayi, MD of Top Brass Aviation Limited, added: “Arik Air transporting 2.2 million passengers and securing second place in Nigeria’s domestic market, ahead of competitors like Ibom Air (1.3 million), Max Air (915,918), and Aero Contractors (964,900), is a huge achievement, considering the disruptions the airline faced under receivership.”

He further praised AMCON’s strategic support, which he said played a crucial role in stabilizing Arik Air, ensuring its continued operations, and maintaining confidence among passengers.

He emphasized that without AMCON’s intervention, the airline would not have remained a key player in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Arik Air’s performance in 2024 highlights its operational stability and effective route management despite financial constraints, fleet limitations, and ongoing regulatory challenges.

The airline’s ability to continue operating reliably under receivership demonstrates AMCON’s commitment to preserving jobs, sustaining economic contributions, and ensuring safe and reliable air travel services for Nigerian travelers.

