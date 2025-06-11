…Ambush Miners In Jos South, Kill 2

Share

At least, two miners were killed and two others injured in an early morning ambush along a mining route in Rafin Bauna, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, was reported by security analyst, Zagazola Makama in a post on his verified X account on Monday.

According to the post, the victims were heading to a mining site near the Mai Farin Mota area when they were suddenly attacked by unknown gunmen.

Police sources confirmed that two bodies were discovered at the scene of the ambush. “The deceased were identified as Kabiru Mohammed and David Danlami.

“Two other victims, identified as Bilal Ibrahim and Ayobene Ahile, sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for treatment,” the post added.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were on their way to a mining site when they were ambushed and shot by yet-to-be-identified assailants,” a police source told Makama.

Makama further revealed that security operatives have launched a search and combing operation in the surrounding bush areas in an effort to track down the attackers.

