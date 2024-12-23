Ambulance Chopper Crashes Into Hospital, Killing All On Board

Share

Four people have died in a horror helicopter crash after an air ambulance collided with a hospital.

The pilot took off in heavy fog in southwest Turkey as moments after the emergency chopper plunged down the side of the building in the deadly smash.

The helicopter was taking off from the Mugla Training and Research Hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.

Terrifying footage shows the helicopter taking flight in very low visibility, reports thesun.co.uk.

The doomed journey begins slowly as it climbs through the air before vanishing into the fog.

Moments later it crashed into the side of the fourth floor of the hospital building.

