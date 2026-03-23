…Hails President’s Bold Economic Reforms, Leadership

Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has declared his support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending what he described as bold economic reforms and decisive leadership.

Ambode, who made this remark over the weekend at a special prayer session in Lagos marking Tinubu’s 74th birthday, described the President as a statesman distinguished by courage and foresight.

The event was organised by The Mandate Movement and hosted by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Highlighting key policy decisions, Ambode pointed to the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of the exchange rate, and other strategic reforms.

He acknowledged that while these measures initially posed challenges, they are beginning to stabilise the economy and rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s direction.

“A lot of people fail to appreciate the intricacies of governance,” Ambode said. “It takes vision, courage, and unflinching determination to make tough decisions that secure the nation’s future. President Tinubu has demonstrated these qualities.”

He stressed that the emerging economic stability is the result of deliberate planning and a commitment to correcting past policy missteps, not mere coincidence.

Calling for public support, Ambode urged Nigerians to rally behind the President’s agenda, noting that long-term prosperity requires patience, unity, and continuity in leadership.

He also offered prayers for Tinubu, asking for wisdom and strength to sustain reforms aimed at improving the lives of citizens. According to him, Nigeria is on a clear path toward growth, stability, and renewed hope if the current trajectory is maintained.

The event attracted key figures in Lagos politics and governance, including Seyi Bamigbade, James Omolaja Odunmbaku, members of the Governance Advisory Council, civil servants, local government officials, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress.

Participants described the gathering as more than a birthday celebration, calling it a strong endorsement of Tinubu’s reform agenda and a rallying point for Nigerians to support efforts aimed at building a stable and prosperous nation.