Ambode Mourns Buhari, Hails Ex-President’s Contributions To National Unity

…Says Buhari’s support for Lagos marked him as a true nationalist and visionary leader

‎

‎Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a solemn tribute, Ambode described Buhari as a statesman whose leadership embodied integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of national unity and progress.

‎

‎He recounted the personal and institutional support Buhari extended to Lagos State during his administration, emphasizing that the former president’s actions reflected his deep appreciation for the state’s strategic importance.

‎

‎“President Buhari was a strong and ardent supporter of Lagos State,” Ambode stated.

“During my tenure as Governor, he granted us significant concessions, including the permission to upgrade the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road to a multi-carriage highway and the handover of several federal properties like the Presidential Lodge in Marina.”

‎

‎He noted that Buhari’s decisions were not merely political gestures but signs of visionary leadership anchored in fairness, equity, and a desire to see every part of Nigeria thrive.

‎

‎“President Buhari led with dignity, calm resolve, and a fear of God. His belief in the promise of our nation and his deep sense of responsibility to the people defined his time in office,” Ambode said.

‎

‎While extending condolences to the Buhari family and the nation, Ambode prayed for peace for the departed and comfort for those left behind. “On behalf of my family and myself, I offer our deepest condolences. May Almighty Allah accept his good deeds and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

‎

‎Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, is widely remembered for his firm stance on anti-corruption, discipline in governance, and national cohesion.

‎

‎As tributes continue to pour in, Ambode’s message highlights the enduring legacy Buhari leaves behind, a legacy of service, principle, and commitment to Nigeria’s unity.