AMBO Unity Walk: 20,000 Osun Residents Storm Osogbo For Oyebamiji, Tinubu

No fewer than 20,000 residents of Osun State on Tuesday stormed Osogbo, the state capital, in a solidarity walk for the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The enthusiastic supporters trooped out as early as 7 a.m., embarking on a 6-kilometre endurance trek that began at the Osogbo City Stadium and passed through Omo West, Ayetoro, Igbonna, Olonkoro, Old Garage, MDS, and Olaiya before terminating at Ogo-Oluwa, where leaders of the AMBO Movement addressed the crowd.

Leading the walk, former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, described the turnout as unprecedented.

He said, “This is glaring, as you can see for yourself. Seeing is believing. Our people willingly came out to register their support for the leading gubernatorial aspirant of our party, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly called AMBO. They also reaffirmed their readiness to mobilize massively for the re-election of our national leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Similarly, the Executive Director, Marine Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hon. Olalekan Badmus, commended Osun residents for their unwavering support for the APC and its leading aspirant.

Badmus, popularly known as Omo Oloore, described the turnout as “a genuine show of love, endorsement, and solidarity from the people of Osogbo and beyond,” adding that the event reaffirmed the people’s faith in the party’s leadership.

Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke, also hailed the massive turnout, describing Oyebamiji’s popularity as a divine endorsement.

“We are here to prove a point, and our people have demonstrated that today. The impressive crowd that came out for this solidarity walk shows that Oyebamiji’s candidature is divinely ordained. We are resolute and committed to this cause, and by the grace of God, we shall triumph,” Adeleke stated.

Other APC stalwarts, including former lawmaker for Osogbo State Constituency, Hon. Taofeek Badamosi Abolubode; Hon. Segun Ayodele Fanibe; Hon. Kayode Oduoye; Hon. Lateef Adebisi Jayeola; and Hon. Abiola Olaniyan, also commended the people for their steadfast support.

The “Unity Walk” was attended by party leaders and members, including former state and national assembly members, former cabinet members, council chairmen and councillors, political group coordinators, and thousands of party faithful from across the state.