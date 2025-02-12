Ambitious Man United Swoop On Osimhen, Lookman

Share

Manchester United are considering summer moves for Super Eagles strikers, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, as they look to strengthen their attack under coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have struggled this season, winning just 10 games while suffering eight losses. With their current forwards, especially Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, failing to impress, Amorim is keen on reinforcing the squad and according to MUFCMPB , the coach identified the two Nigerians as the perfect combination for his team.

Reports suggest United are eyeing Osimhen and Lookman due to their proven quality and chemistry from playing together for Nigeria.

Napoli have set Osimhen’s price at € 80 million, while Atalanta could demand up to € 60 million for Lookman. Although United are not at their financial peak, they expect player sales to help fund potential transfers.

However, they may face competition from other top European clubs. Osimhen has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 23 games across all competitions while Lookman has 14 goals and six assists in 25 games.

