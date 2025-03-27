‘Ambitious Climate Action Could Boost Global GDP By 0.2% In 2040’

Share

Accelerated climate action could boost global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.2 per cent by 2040 compared with current policies, according to a study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and United Nations Development Programme.

The report said that well-designed climate policies not only cut emissions but could enhance efficiency, productivity and innovation -potentially raising output by an amount equivalent to the size of Sweden’s economy.

Investing in clean energy and efficiency drives productivity and innovation, offsetting the economic impact of policy-driven price and consumption changes, the study found.

Reinvesting carbon revenues could further boost GDP and build public backing for climate action, it said. As countries prepare to submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by September – the national plans each country makes towards global climate goals – the study said NDCs provided policy certainty, giving markets the confidence to mobilise resources toward sustainable growth.

Unclear climate policies could delay private investment and cut GDP by 0.75 per cent as early as 2030, the study warned.

The study comes as ministers from around 40 countries gather in Berlin for the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, which will focus on preparations for the UN climate conference in Belem, Brazil in November.

